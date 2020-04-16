John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will receive nearly $300 million from the $10 billion Airport Grant Program that was passed by Congress as part of the response to the COVID-19 shutdown.
JFK will receive more than $193.3 million and LaGuardia nearly $103 million. Both are run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in the release.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures and operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
