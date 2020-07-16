A Jamaica man could face the death penalty under a federal indictment charging him in connection with the 2012 murder of an alleged member of a rival gang.
Marcelo Esquivel, 31, has been charged with murder-in-aid-of-racketeering and causing death through use of a firearm in the death of Daniel Licona-Gonzalez on July 2, 2012. Authorities allege Esquivel was the leader of the Centrales Locos Salvatrucheas clique of MS-13 at the time.
An indictment was unsealed last Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Esquivel is accused of ordering two MS-13 members to kill a member of the rival Latin Kings and allegedly provided them with a gun.
Two unnamed co-conspirators, including one who federal officials said was new to the gang, allegedly set out on a bicycle to an area they understood to be Latin Kings territory.
In the vicinity of 149th Street and Lowe Court in Jamaica, one block west of Rufus King Park, they allegedly saw a group of men they believed to be Latin Kings. One of the MS-13 members shot Licona-Gonzalez in the head. He died the next day.
In a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann dated July 10, the government requested that Esquivel be held without bail.
“If convicted of these crimes, the defendant faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty,” argued Richard Donoghue, who served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York through last Friday [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com]. “There is a statutory presumption of detention, and the defendant should be detained as he poses a risk of flight and is a danger to the community.”
“These penalties give the defendant an overwhelming incentive to flee (as well as to obstruct justice),” he continued on page 5 of the letter. “The nature of the offense ... also indicates that the defendant has no qualms about participating in killings of those whose interests are contrary to his own; if allowed to remain at liberty, he can be expected to intimidate, harm or murder those believed to be witnesses in the government’s case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.