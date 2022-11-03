Frights and sweets abounded at the Fathers Alive In The Hood and Community Board 12 co-hosted trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot at 114-02 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard on Halloween.
FAITH Executive Director Kenny Carter is seen above chasing two trick-or-treaters to their not-so-perilous doom: a line of cars waiting to hand candy over to them. Carter said more than 60 children showed up to the event over its three-hour duration, from 5 to 8 p.m.
— Sean Okula
