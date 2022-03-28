The fire at the Quality Inn Queens Hotel in St. Albans is under control, according to the FDNY. At 11:07 a.m. Monday a fire was reported in the electrical room of the three-story hotel located at 163-18 115 Ave.
The blaze was an all-hands fire situation, according to an FDNYalerts Twitter post.
The FDNY was able to put out the fire by 11:33 a.m. with 60 FDNY members from 12 units, according to a spokesperson from the department. The agency said there no was injured in the incident.
