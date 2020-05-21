A 29-year-old Queens Village man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his half-brother on May 14 while police seek the shooter who killed one man and wounded another in South Jamaica on May 16.
According to police, Wkorasky Voltaire, 29, of 100-24 208 St. has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of McKenzie Placide, 22, of the same address.
A statement from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the men were arguing at the uninhabitable house, where they once lived with their late mother, when Voltaire allegedly stabbed Placide with a pair of knives. He also has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other crimes.
Police in the 103rd Precinct meanwhile are seeking the person or persons who killed Michael Navarette, 22, of 115-25 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens and wounded a 28-year-old man in front of 108-02 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
The wounded man was hit in one leg, and was taken by EMS personnel to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
