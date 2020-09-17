Two fatal shootings took place less than five hours part in Jamaica between last Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The first took place at 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 in front of 191-02 Jamaica Ave.
Police said a man, whose name was withheld, was sitting in a parked car when another vehicle came up alongside. Someone in the second vehicle shot him multiple times, with one bullet striking him in his head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died.
The second shooting occurred at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in front of 164-17 107 St. Police said a man, 35, was shot in the back. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead. A second suffered a graze wound to his head and a leg wound. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
