A Queens Village man was shot and killed in Jamaica on New Year’s Eve.
Police said Sean Vance, 26, of Hollis Avenue, was shot just before 7:30 p.m. in what appears to be the city’s last homicide of 2020.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 113th Precinct responding to a 911 call reporting a shooting found that Vance, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, had been taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in a private vehicle. He subsequently was pronounced dead.
The location of the crime, in front of 112-08 Sutphin Blvd., is along a block of storefront businesses.
A police press release said there have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.