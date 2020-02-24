Fatal building collapse investigations continue

City officials and federal labor investigators are continuing their search for the cause of a building collapse that killed a demolition worker in Jamaica on Feb. 20.

David Johnson died and a coworker was badly injured when a portion of a three-story building at 147-07 94 Ave. collapsed on them.

The city’s Department of Buildings has issued a stop-work order as its inspectors and engineers continue to evaluate the site. Investigators with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also have been to the job site and initiated an investigation.

“Any loss of life on a construction site is a tragedy, and our engineers and inspectors are already on site conducting a thorough investigation,” DOB Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said in statement emailed to the Chronicle on Thursday.

“We want to assure the families of the victims that we will hold all responsible parties accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The work was being done by Cole Partners Inc. A message left with the company was not returned. City tax records state that the property is owned by Land & Sea Development Corp.