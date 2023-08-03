The Seventh Day Sabbath Church of God held its first annual Breaking the Yoke Women’s Conference last Saturday, which was hosted by Pastor Stephanie Griffin, top right, in Jamaica.
Seventy-five women and men attended the affair, which had a fashion show and featured models Amirah Holmes, top left, Tynesia Kinloch, Emani Epps and Keanna Bryant, according to Jacqueline Love, the fashion producer and founder of the Fashion School of Etiquette.
Holmes and Kinloch, center, are wearing the “I Wear Me” collection by Shontyce Morrison of the Embroidery Clothing Brand.
Epps, near right, is wearing clothes by Mr. Brown of Boogie in Brooklyn Clothing Co. Bryant, right, is wearing clothes from Willie Hall of the Willie Hall Collection.
— Naeisha Rose
