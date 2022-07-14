Alice Middldeton paused. After 20 minutes of speaking on the phone about her daughter, lost to breast cancer 25 years ago, she took a moment to reflect.
“I’m so worked up this morning,” she said. “You would think I would be over all of this, right?”
Michelle Middleton-Bond was 35 years old when she died on July 10, 1997. A quarter-century later, the Middleton family hopes her story of service can inspire others to help out in their community.
After raising her in Brooklyn, the Middletons moved to Laurelton when Michelle was 12 years old. Her mother opened a daycare center near the family home on 224th St., where Michelle would spend afterschool afternoons volunteering as a teacher.
She graduated high school early, because, as her mother said, she wanted “to get started on the things she wanted to do.” At first, those things were in the media field, where she worked for WNYW under Bill McCreary. After a few years, she came to her mother with the idea of going into law.
“She really wanted to do law because there were so many people getting in trouble and they needed lawyers,” her mother said.
After attending Howard University School of Law, where she met future New York Attorney General Letitia James, Michelle spent some time working on the city law scene. After a few years, she pursued another passion: opening a law firm in the Laurelton community.
She and her sister, Cathy, opened the Middleton & Middleton law firm in 1993. They served the community in personal injury, trusts and estate and family law matters, but also gave their time to different endeavors.
It was Michelle’s idea to start an internship program out of the office. They would host young, law-interested people in the community and allow them to see for themselves how a law office operated on a day-to-day basis.
“Many people came through our path, some who are lawyers today, some who went in other directions,” Cathy Middleton said.
“I am grateful for my internship at the Middleton law firm,” CNN national correspondent and former Middleton intern René Marsh told the Chronicle in an email.
On select Saturdays, the sisters ran a lawyer’s guild at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral. They would answer questions from older community members, concerning personal estate and foreclosure issues.
“One of the things I remember vividly from that time is how many people were coming to us with documents showing that their homes had been foreclosed upon, and they didn’t know what they were looking at,” Cathy said. “We were able to point them in the right direction.”
Michelle’s breast cancer advanced in the mid-1990s. In her final weeks, she asked her mother to help pay for the tuition of two students at the daycare center.
“She had so much to offer,” Alice Middleton said. “I just wished I could’ve changed places at the time, but what can you do when that happens? You just have no choice. You don’t get choices in things like that.”
“She stayed busy trying to make things better for everybody,” she added.
