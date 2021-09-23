Councilman Daneek Miller, far right, held his last Family Fun Day event in Jamaica on Saturday Sept. 18, at Detective Keith L. Williams Park.
The family fair had bouncy houses, arts and crafts, a book giveaway and citations given to volunteers with the NYPD Explorers program for young men and women ages 14 to 20.
“We have had the support of dozens of City agencies, non-profits, and volunteers ... to really make these Family Fun Days unforgettable experiences,” said Miller. “Through these events, we’ve been able to reach thousands of families ... and are truly grateful for everyone that has come out.”
— Naeisha Rose
