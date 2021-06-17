Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) teamed up on June 9 with SkateRobics, a roller-skating fitness class, and the King of Kings Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides programs for youths and young adults, to kick off his eight-part “Family Fun Day Series” at St. Albans Park at Daniel M. O’Connell Playground.
“We have said for the past eight years that we’re going to have the healthiest community in the entire city of New York,” said Miller. “That meant bringing in healthcare opportunities, healthy foods, and most of all, finding creative ways to utilize our open space to exercise.”
The event featured a live deejay, free skate rentals for children and adults and refreshments, according to Miller’s office. Masks and sanitizers were also given out at the event, as well as voter information.
Miller, middle left photo, could also be seen helping one of his constituents on the court as she learns to balance on skates.
SkateRobics CEO Tanya Dean, bottom left, is also an instructor.
The series will take place twice every month into September, according to Miller’s spokeswoman. To learn more, call Miller’s office at (718) 776-3700 or follow the councilman’s live calendar on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
“We saw all different generations represented at our Skate Day, and were excited to see so many local families participating,” said Miller. “We are grateful for the partnership with SkateRobics and King of Kings Foundation, and of course, everyone who came out to enjoy the weather and skate with us!”
— Naeisha Rose
