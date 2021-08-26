At Wayanda Park in Queens Village residents had the chance to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and music last Saturday at Councilman Daneek Miller’s Family Fun Day and BBQ.
“Each year, we strive to provide an outlet for local families to utilize the local parks around the district, while also enjoying free food and entertainment for the whole family,” Miller, in cap at top right, said in a statement afterward. “This weekend’s event featured a back-to-school giveaway as our young scholars prepare to enter the classroom once again in a few short weeks, on-site vaccinations distributed through NYC Health + Hospitals Queens, and a host of nonprofit and government resources for families to take home. We are looking forward to our third and final Family Fun Day of the year, which will be held at Detective Keith L. Williams Park on September 18th.”
— Naeisha Rose
