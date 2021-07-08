Greg Mays of A Better Jamaica, a community service nonprofit that services Southeast Queens, is hosting two concurrent film festivals this summer after having to skip on both last year.
“It was tragic,” said Mays about cancelling his Family Movies at the Park and Classic Film Fridays festivals. “There were clearly more important things happening. People were dying!”
In 2021, Mays would have hosted the 13th annual Family Movies in the Park exhibit, which exhibits free family-friendly films for the whole brood at four green spaces throughout Eastern and Southeast Queens from Mondays to Thursdays. Last year would have also been the 11th anniversary of his free Classic Film Fridays series, which showcases either one actor’s cinematic repertoire or focuses on a single genre of film, like horror.
“The Classic Film Fridays are at Rufus King Park and this year we are doing Denzel Washington,” said Mays, who will jumpstart the festival with Washington’s Oscar-winning film “Training Day” on July 9. “He just owns his role ... He does his roles so convincingly that I believe he is a corrupt cop.”
Classic Film Fridays will run from July to Aug. 13, according to Mays. “Trolls” will kick off The Family Movies in the Park series on July 12 at Cambria Heights Park, according to Mays. The other green spaces for the family movies series include Brookville Park, Baisley Pond Park and St. Albans Park.
“Bring a chair, a blanket and even a bucket of chicken,” said Mays. “Bring whatever that will make you comfortable.”
This year the Classic Film series will exhibit movies backside of King Manor near the soccer field, added Mays.
Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) co-sponsored the event.
“There is no better way to spend a summer evening than by watching a movie at one of our green spaces with your family,” said Adams. “With the return of A Better Jamaica’s ‘Movies in the Park,’ residents and visitors alike can bring a blanket, kick back, and enjoy the feature film. I encourage all of our families to enjoy the movie screenings all summer long!”
For more details about the festivals visit ABetterJamaica.org or call (718)-657-2605.
Naeisha Rose
