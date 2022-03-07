False bomb threat made at York College

York College is closed for the day after a false bomb threat was called in to the CUNY school.
“It was unfounded,” said a spokeswoman for the NYPD. “Someone made an anonymous phone call and no packages or devices were found.”
The call for the bomb threat was made at 10:13 a.m. on March 7, said the spokeswoman.
At 12:05 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said that the police were not able to identify the suspect as of yet and that it was too early in the investigation as officers are focusing on clearing buildings.
Chris Barca, Borough President Donovan Richards’ spokesman, said, “the borough president is aware of the bomb threat and we are monitoring the situation.”
Also monitoring the situation are Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“We are fully aware of the situation,” said Ndeye Ngom, Williams’ spokeswoman. “We also received an update with NYPD being on the scene — they are evacuating the building.”
Williams’ office was not able to get any information on which building at the CUNY institution, which is located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, was being evacuated.
“Due to an active law enforcement investigation on campus, classes have been canceled for today, including evening classes,” York College posted on Twitter. “Everyone should leave campus at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.