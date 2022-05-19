Job fairs, vaccinations and a diversity festival are just a few of the community events available to people throughout Eastern and Southeast Queens in the next few days.
At IS 59 in Springfield Gardens, there will be a Health, Educational & Employment Resources Fair, the school’s parent coordinator, Sheryl Leverett, said at the May 16 113th Precinct Community Council meeting.
“This free open to the public community event will host 35 local and city agencies and organizations that will provide everything,” Leverett later said via email. There will be “free Covid testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings, health care options and services, employment opportunities, educational program resources, to fun games, arts and crafts, give-a-ways, music and food for all ages.”
The fair is on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 135-22 Ridgedale St. The Covid testing will conclude an hour later at 2 p.m. To register visit go to eventbrite.com or call Leverett at (332) 456-1712 or (718) 527-3501, ext. 5300 for further details.
That same Saturday, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Flushing Town Hall will present a free diversity festival in Jamaica at Charles Drew Park, also known as Ajax Park, at 116th Avenue and 140th Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rain date is May 28.
To celebrate the World’s Borough, global community Artiste Anjali will have a Bollywood and Indian folk fusion concert and Natraj Center for Performing Arts will have a dance showcase along with the Wendy Kamal and David Ali Dance Academy, and the Ghungaroo Dance Co. DJ Nett and the Nettwork youth DJs will preside over a dance party and DJ workshop for kids and families. Rejin Leys will oversee a PulpMobile papermaking workshop and Black Village Arts will help guests through a canvas bag design workshop. Visit flushingtownhall.org/ celebrate-our-community to learn more.
If you have tons of legal documents that you need to get rid of, don’t fear. Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) is hosting a paper-shredding event at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is located on Merrick Boulevard between 115th and 166th avenues.
“Please bring all unwanted documents to Roy Wilkins Park,” said Kate Fenton, Williams’ community liaison at the 113th council meeting. “The truck will be there and it will shred right in front of you.”
If you are a homeowner seeking to safeguard your legacy and protect your home after your passing, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) is hosting two webinars on May 24 and May 25, both starting at 6 p.m. People can register for part one at bit.ly/3s6HlkJ and the part two at bit.ly/3OPSVzD. Guests will learn about title transfers, how to get a mortgage lender to acknowledge a descendant as successor-in-interest, dealing with arrears and more. For more information, call Comrie’s office at (718) 765-6359.
