York College in Jamaica is pulling out all the stops to celebrate Black History Month in 2022.
“Us here at York College will continue having these annual Black History Month events,” said Jean Phelps, director of Office of Student Activities at York. “Each year we put together a comprehensive calendar.”
The school’s virtual Black History Month film series will include “Hidden Figures” on Feb. 10, “One Night in Miami” on Feb. 17 and “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Feb. 24. All three films will be shown from 4 to 6 p.m., according to Phelps.
To register to see the films reach out to the OSA office at (718) 262-2285 Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The film series will be accompanied by the City University’s “Black Women Who Inspire Us” 24/7 virtual installation from Feb. 11 to Feb. 28, which the Women’s Center for Gender Justice will host.
On Feb. 17, the same center will host the “Standing on My Sisters Shoulders” virtual Empowerment Film Series at 5 p.m. If interested in the watch party, register at york.cuny.edu/womens-center/film-rsvp.
The York College Child and Family Center will host a Black History Month parade at the school’s atrium on Feb. 17 at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. between Liberty and Archer avenues from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“There will be children marching around and they are going to have posters and signs of different African American sheroes and heroes,” said Phelps.
The Search for Education, Elevation and Knowledge Program — a special academic, finance and counseling initiative to help first-time college students —will have an online meeting Feb. 22 from 12 to 2 p.m. for new participants to learn about SEEK.
SEEK was formed by Percy Sutton, a civil rights activist and former New York assemblyman, according to Phelps. Sutton formed SEEK with Arthur Eve, the former deputy speaker of the state Assembly.
“Him and Arthur O. Eve created the SEEK program to create a balance to the inequities of African Americans getting into college,” said Phelps. “The event will be a discussion about how the SEEK program came about. It was established in 1965.”
The SEEK Zoom webinar ID is 845 8245 6545. Its passcode is 770470.
The atrium within the school’s main building will be the spot for the annual Black History Month blood drive on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and held by the OSA.
“We started doing that 20 years ago,” said Phelps. “We do it during Black History Month, because we heard of something called the PreciseMatch program.”
PreciseMatch is a program from the New York Blood Center that encourages minorities to give blood because people of color who need transfusions are more likely to accept donor red cells from their ethnic or racial group well because they have similar antigens, according to the group.
The following day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the faculty and staff dining room, the university’s Welcome Back Quilt Committee will celebrate York’s 55th anniversary on Feb. 24 at its main building located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. James Como. A front desk representative will provide directions to the faculty space.
The space will hold up to 80 people, so guests will be admitted first-come, first-served only, added Phelps.
Tony Award-winning actor Ben Harney (“Dreamgirls,” 1982) will be a featured speaker in the virtual Black History and the Arts Barbershop Series, hosted by the school’s Black Male Initiative, on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. online. The event will held on Zoom with webinar ID 894 7424 2069 and Passcode 291373.
All live events mentioned require proof of vaccination and masks for entry, said the OSA director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.