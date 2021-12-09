Chae Corp Sovereign Markets, a community health and economic corporation dedicated to providing fresh foods and local artisanal minority vendors and artists, is launching a commercial kitchen Dec. 29. in Jamaica.
Essential Kitchen, located at 149-18 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., is a licensed facility that will allow food vendors who lack a cooking space for their business to produce their products and legally sell them to other markets.
“It has been a very beautiful and emotional journey so far,” said Dianna Rose, the Chae Corp founder, who resides in Laurelton. “I spent a year looking for the right location to launch the kitchen.”
Rose invested $80,000 into Essential Kitchen and was able to crowdsource $6,000 from friends and family too.
“Just being able to move forward with the very little capital that I had throughout this project has been beautiful,” said Rose. “We are still looking for partners and sponsors to come to assist. We are still building up the equipment sustainably.”
The equipment at Essential Kitchen is secondhand but only slightly used, according to the Chae Corp founder.
“The space is a 24-hour operation and it will be able to facilitate four different shifts throughout the day,” said Rose. “About 10 to 12 different businesses can utilize the facility Sunday through Saturday.”
The second floor of the building has a business suite, which has an office, eatery, idea station, lounge area, conference room and podcast room.
“It’s a multiuse space,” said the Laurelton resident. “There will be conferences and youth culinary courses here ... they can use this other room to think, ideate and work on new concepts and projects.”
Essential Kitchen will also start seeking out artwork from local artists to put up in the Jamaica facility.
The ribbon cutting for the launch is expected for 6 p.m. on the 29th, but the time may change.
