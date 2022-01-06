Eric Comfort Shoes, which has been a staple in the Queens Village community for 80 years, is closing.
The shoe store was established in 1942 and carries over 60 major brands of footwear for men, women and children of all styles, according to its manager Abbin Thomas. The store is to close sometime this month at a date yet to be determined, but in the meantime most items are up to 70 percent off, except for limited edition shoes.
The store, located on 216-11 Jamaica Ave. near Springfield Boulevard, is one of several Eric Comfort Shoes locations that will be folded into the Williston Park branch located at 426 Hillside Ave., which is five minutes from the Mineola Long Island Rail Road Train Station in Nassau County. The Rego Park location has closed already and those in Flushing, Manhattan and Brooklyn are expected to close soon, according to Thomas.
“We are reducing all of our locations,” said Thomas, who was the manager at the Queens Village site for more than two years. “We are really concentrating at one of our locations in Williston Park on Hillside.”
The pandemic, rent, a lack of parking in the area and customers making more phone and online orders have contributed to the closings, added the manager.
“It’s been difficult for management to set a date on closing a store that has been there for 80 years,” said Thomas. “Still, customers in the city can order items over the phone or on the website if it’s a long distance for them to travel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.