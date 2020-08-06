The Eastern Queen Alliance will host a series of four online workshops where children can learn about reptiles and amphibians.
The workshops will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 13, 18 and 20 on Google Classroom and Zoom. They are recommended for ages 6 to 12, but all children are welcome.
The four one-hour sessions feature Eric the Reptile Guy along with recommendations for related learning activities that students can do before and after the presentations. They will learn about the creatures’ characteristics, habitats and behaviors and other facts.
All students must preregister, and all slots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Those using Google Classroom must have a gmail account.
The registration form is available at easternqueensalliance.org, by clicking the Idlewild button and then the “Science-in-the-park” tab on the top right. The completed form should be sent via email to idlewildesc@easternqueensalliance.org. Further information is also available by calling (347) 824-2301.
