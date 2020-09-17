The annual fundraiser gala for the Idlewild Park Wetland and Wildlife Preserve will be going virtual this year, taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets and sponsorships are from $45 to $500.
This year’s Snowy Egret Awards will go to Dr. Robert Bullard of Texas Southern University for Environmental Justice; Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times for Social Justice, Communications and Journalism; and Dr. Neelakshi Hudda of the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineerng at Tufts University for Going Green & Healthy Environment.
The 2020 Community Service Egret Awards will be presented to George Bradley of the Spring-Gar Civic Association; Crystal Brown of the Springfield/Rosedale Community Action Association; Dwight Johnson of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton; Marcia O’Brien of the Rosedale Civic Association; and Darlene Peoples of the Springfield Gardens Taxpayers & Citizens Association.
Registration for the event and further information are available online at beasternqueensalliance.org.
