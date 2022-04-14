Ahead of its Earth Month Celebration and Expo on April 30, the Eastern Queens Alliance will have Earth Week activities for youngsters 8 to 12 at its new Idlewild Environmental Science Center in Springfield Gardens next Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free Science-in-the-Park workshops from April 19 to 22 will allow youths who are registered for the program to become eco-explorers at the Idlewild Park Preserve, including the upland areas, which entail salt marsh and freshwater wetlands, according to EQA, a federation of civic associations in Southeast Queens. Tweens and under will learn how to investigate the ecological area to learn what supports it and the things that endanger the space, as well as the plants and animals within it.
The children will leave the experience recognizing simulated “crime” scenes against the park, such as what should not be in a healthy marsh, dissect owl pellets and explore animal tracks and other prints, added EQA.
The science center is located at 222-02 149 Ave. and to register a child go to bit.ly/3jCAzUh. For more information about the Earth Week event call (347) 824-2301 or email idlewildesc@eastern queensalliance.org.
At the expo at the end of the month, people will learn about what food can be composted, how to create one’s own compost and a compost worm bin, and tips on sorting recyclables, according to the EQA. The city Department of Sanitation will collect e-waste and shred paper waste.
Big Reuse, a nonprofit donation center, will collect food waste and give free compost samples. NewYork-Presbyterian will give out free masks and the event will also include a sustainable fashion show and a recycled arts-and-crafts component.
The expo will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new environmental center.
To register for the free event go to bit.ly/3v5pyAv.
