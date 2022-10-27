An area cooking space is getting a healthy serving of cash.
Dianna Rose, a Southeast Queens-based entrepreneur, was one of five recipients of the third David Prize, a $200,000 grant given to New York City residents striving to make their community a better place. Rose will use the funding to continue to grow and operate Essential Kitchen Co., the first shared commercial cooking space in Southeast Queens.
“Creating access to farm fresh produce is an essential component of any community’s health and Southeast Queens has lacked the robust food ecosystem that it not only needed, but that other wealthier neighborhoods in New York City have historically had access to,” she said in a statement. “It was an easy decision to personally invest in order to create the Essential Kitchen Co. and the results that we have seen so far have been tremendous — local food entrepreneurs within this community rely on this kitchen and it’s creating a more sustainable economy for these businesses.”
Located at 149-18 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens, Essential Kitchen Co. offers a shared kitchen and office space for food entrepreneurs looking to grow their business without the financial means to rent their own storefront. Monthly plans start at $500, per the company website.
“The funding from the David Prize will allow me to continue operating this kitchen in a way that is both affordable and accessible to the community it serves,” she said in a statement.
Funds awarded by The David Prize are unrestricted, meaning awardees have full control over how the money is spent. Those looking to apply or nominate someone for the next iteration of the prize can do so at thedavidprize.org.
