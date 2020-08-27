A construction worker went about his business last week in Rufus King Park in Jamaica last week at the northeast corner of Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street at one of two new entrances that the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is building for improved access.
A spokeswoman for the Parks Department said in an email that both entrances — the second is on the northwest corner of Jamaica Avenue and 153rd Street — will boast new gates, fences and a reconstructed south lawn for passive recreation.
Mayor de Blasio and Councilman Rory Lancman funded the $2.87 million project, which is expected to be done next spring.
