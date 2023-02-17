Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport remained closed on Friday, more than a full day after an electrical fire shut down the building that handles both domestic and international commercial airline traffic.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport, said the cause was a small electrical fire that broke out overnight Thursday.
“The Port Authority continues to work with Terminal 1’s operator to complete repairs, restore power and resume flight operations at the terminal as soon as possible,” The PA said in a press release on Friday afternoon. “No other terminals at the airport are affected. Terminal 1 represents 5 percent of all JFK scheduled passenger flights, and of today’s 64 scheduled Terminal 1 arrivals and departures, 13 will operate at other JFK terminals, 12 will operate at other local airports, and 39 have been cancelled.”
The agency said contingent on the completion of repairs and testing, the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 is anticipated on Saturday.
“Travelers should continue to check with their carriers for flight status before coming to Terminal 1,” the statement continued. “We will perform a thorough review in conjunction with the private entity that operates Terminal 1.”
The PA has its own fire department and the FDNY told the Chronicle that its own units did not respond to the fire, which the PA said was extinguished quickly.
Multiple published and broadcast reports stated that JFK personnel tried to handle as many flights as possible through other terminals. Other flights were diverted to places such as Newark-Liberty, Dulles Airport in Washington, DC, and Logan Airport in Boston.
Other flights were canceled; the most publicized being that of an Air New Zealand plane that was forced to return home while still over the Pacific Ocean, eight hours into its flight, before it had even approached the U.S. West Coast.
The airline said in numerous reports that landing the jet at another airport would have forced it to be on the ground for at least a few days, thus having ripple effects on its flight scheduling.
Terminal 1 is set to be replaced by 2030 as part of an ongoing $15 billion redevelopment of JFK.
Construction on the new building has begun on the site of the old Terminal 3, which was torn down nine years ago. Work will then move to the existing Terminal 2. When that section of the rebuild is completed — by 2026 in the most recent estimate back in September — the present Terminal 1 will be demolished to allow the third and final stage of the work. The completed project is slated to have 23 gates on a structure of 2.4 million square feet.
