An elderly woman was killed in a reported domestic incident last Wednesday.
Seventy-year-old Gisele Dangervil was found dead in her Rosedale home. Police took a 77-year-old male person of interest into custody, though no charges had been filed at the time of print. Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.
The New York Daily News reports Dangervil and the person of interest had been married for decades. Police responded to a wellness check at the residence on 148th Street around 6:15 a.m., where they found Dangervil unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Daily News reports both Dangervil and her husband suffered from dementia, and that her husband had no recollection of what happened that morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by going to nypdcrimestoppers.com, texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
— Sean Okula
