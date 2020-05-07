Seven people were arrested last week as police took down two crews of alleged gun and narcotics dealers in Queens that allegedly shared a common drug supplier.
They joined an eighth suspect who was arrested in March and has been indicted on drug and weapon charges.
In a joint press release issued Saturday by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said two long-term investigations led to a single alleged supplier for both crews with one accused gun runner.
“Even during this global pandemic, our ongoing investigations continued with 11 guns seized and several ounces of cocaine and quantities of fentanyl and heroin taken off our streets,” Katz said. “I want to thank the hard work of all the prosecutors within my office, as well as the members of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division. Our combined unrelenting efforts will help keep Queens residents safe.”
“These suspects, and the drugs and guns they allegedly peddled, are now off our streets,” Shea said. “I want to thank our detectives, working together with our partners in the Queens District Attorney’s Office, for their persistence in carrying out investigations to help keep people safe from crime through this difficult period of time.”
Five of the eight suspects, including a female juvenile, have been released on their own recognizance.
Those arrested as a result of Operation Blast Off, begun in November 2018, included Steven Campbell, 37, of Jamaica on charges of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; Chad Taylor, 40, of Brooklyn, charged with first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy; Carlton Powell, 22, of Jamaica on charges of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; and Samuel Wilson, 40, of Jamaica on charges of first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree conspiracy.
Benjamin Williams, 38, of Hollis was arrested in March and is awaiting arraignment on a 15-count indictment charging him with third- and fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Arrests as a result of Operation Ace in the Hole, begun last November, include Charles Gillespie, 19, of Jamaica on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal sale of a firearm; a 17-year-old woman on charges of second-degree conspiracy and first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; and Javial Davis, 28, of Jamaica on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm and fourth-degree conspiracy.
Williams had bail set at $40,000 bond or $256,000 cash. Gillespie, who authorities said has another case pending, had bail set at $500,000 in each case. Davis had bail set at $200,000.
According to the charges, the Operation Blast Off investigation focused on the alleged criminal activity of Campbell, whom authorities allege sold drugs “on several occasions” to a buyer who was actually an undercover detective. Meetings were set up with this “buyer” at a Queens gym used as cover, with the drug-for-cash exchange occurring inside a vehicle right outside the business.
Katz said Operation Ace in the Hole commenced and infiltrated a second network of alleged drug traffickers that included running guns. Defendant Gillespie, an unnamed defendant and another co-defendant, allegedly sold cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
The crew also allegedly sold illegal guns — transported into Jamaica via weekly deliveries by another co-defendant who allegedly supplied them with narcotics as well.
The separate investigations connected when it became apparent that a suspect of the Operation Blast Off investigation was also the alleged drug supplier to the crew being pursued by Operation Ace law enforcement agents.
Katz said Gillespie allegedly sold firearms on different occasions to buyers who were actually undercover police between Feb. 5 and March 16. He is charged with selling six firearms, multiple high-capacity magazines and several rounds of ammunition in other instances to a “buyer” who was an undercover detective. Purchase prices for guns ranged from $500 to $1,100 each. Gillespie also allegedly reached out to his customer base weekly with offerings of new merchandise from the weekly deliveries.
Katz’s statement said law enforcement executed a search warrant at Gillespie’s residence and allegedly recovered more than 45 grams of cocaine, cash and a single 9 mm bullet.
Police also allegedly found him in possession of a scale containing cocaine residue, additional cash, two cell phones and a twist containing an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.
Additional court-authorized searches were executed at the homes of Campbell, Taylor, Wilson and Powell.
Police allegedly recovered two grams of cocaine at an apartment on Jamaica Avenue and 36 grams of cocaine from inside a speaker at an apartment on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.