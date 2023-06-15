Shortly after a roll call on Tuesday night, Community Board 13’s Youth, Education & Libraries Committee meeting was amended after a deadlock vote led to two previous resolutions — which were not addressed after a previously scheduled committee forum was canceled earlier this year — being brought to the forefront.
The virtual Zoom meeting on June 13 was initially meant to sum up topics that were discussed during the 2022-23 CB 13 term and decide on what to expand on for the 2023-24 session, which begins in the fall.
“Just to refresh your memories, we had a joint public safety meeting with the police and the Public Safety Committee and we talked about safety in the schools,” said Rhonda Kontner, CB 13’s education chair, at the start of her year-in-review report. “For some of the things that we might want to talk about next year, are there any suggestions?”
But David Pecoraro, a new board member, suggested redirecting the meeting toward resolutions for the board to support state bills for a state Education Department Citywide Leadership Team and for CB 13 to not support co-locations at district schools in which at least 25 percent of students who live within the community district attend.
CB 13 encompasses all or part of Bellaire, Bellerose, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Laurelton, Meadowmere, New Hyde Park, North Shore Towers, Queens Village, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens.
“This committee by consensus was told to consider two resolutions and it’s not on the agenda,” Pecoraro said. “So I believe that in order for a member of the committee to raise a motion [we must] amend the agenda so that we can actually discuss matters the board asked us to.”
Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, CB 13’s vice education chair, seconded Pecoraro’s motion.
Last month, she spent her spare time preparing the CLT resolution for the Education Committee so that it could be brought to the attention of the whole board during a general meeting later in May, but she said it was canceled last minute with little notice by Kontner. When she tried to address the matter at the May 22 general forum, the heated discussion became about the importance of addressing important issues — like the proposed state CLT bills — in a more timely matter.
“I’m making a motion to amend the agenda to include the resolutions that we put in for April,” Gittens-Bridges said.
Jackie Wilson, a member of the committee, seconded the motion.
Gittens-Bridges and Wilson voted for the resolutions to move forward. Kontner and CB 13 Chair Bryan Block voted no. Sandra Persaud, another committee member, voted to abstain because she was not familiar enough with the resolutions.
Ultimately, the committee chair approved of moving forward with the resolutions being introduced to the group.
“We will amend the agenda and hear the resolutions,” said Kontner. “One of the reasons they were not on the agenda was because the state legislative session ended. There is not much that can be done regarding these resolutions because of the state Legislature.”
Gittens-Bridges reminded the committee that the chief of staff for Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) told the board about the bills as far back as April 11.
The New York State Legislature was scheduled to adjourn its session last Thursday, June 8. Board members Tanya Cruz and Pecoraro said that the state Assembly has not closed the session and its members are expected to reconvene on June 20 or 21.
The CLT resolution said that the board should support bills that create a Citywide Leadership Team that would allow teachers, parents and students to be included in the decision-making process, with or without mayoral control of schools before items are submitted to the Panel for Education Policy. The city system comprises 34 school districts but is considered just one district among the more than 700 within the state, despite being the largest school system in the country.
Gittens-Bridges, a former president of the President’s Council and member of other school and parent advisory teams for School District 29 and the city, said supporting the bill is essential because by having a central municipal educational team that is united, instead of 34 school leadership groups that don’t communicate with each other, stakeholders will have a better platform for their voices to be heard when it comes to the comprehensive plan and the school-based budget.
“A lot of the school leadership teams are not functioning, not just in School District 29 or 26, they are not functioning well across the city of New York,” she said. “The purpose of the bills, which have been sponsored by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) ... is to strengthen them so that each school leadership team has everything that they need so that they can be the best school leadership team possible.”
The overall goal of the bills is for SLTs to have all the information and resources they need to help students reach their full scholastic potential.
The Education Committee and the CB 13 chair unanimously voted to support the CLT bills.
Before Pecoraro addressed the committee on charter schools, Kontner recommended waiting until the fall to have the discussion on that resolution.
“This committee is an educational forum ... this is not a political action committee,” Kontner said. “If the [United Federation of Teachers] wants to lead on the co-location issue, they can reach out to us for support. Our position should be a supportive position and not a leading position.”
Kontner did not want to make any decisions about charter schools because there are many community board members who have children who attend them and were not in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting. She also wanted a charter school forum in the fall.
“I don’t think there is enough information and I don’t feel that we are serving the needs for all families in Community Board 13,” Kontner said.
Pecoraro said that he was cognizant that members send their kids to charter schools and highlighted that the resolution acknowledged their right to send their them to educational institutions which they pleased, but it does not support charter schools co-locating within public school buildings.
“We saw this issue come up earlier this year at my alma mater, Springfield Gardens High School,” he said.
Earlier this year, PTA members at the school, now called the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus, shot down a proposal for a charter there, and students who attend the school also planned protests.
The institution already consists of four different schools: Queens Preparatory Academy, Excelsior Preparatory High School, George Washington Carver High School for the Sciences and Preparatory Academy for Writers, and some of the pupils said that the building was crowded. Principals were concerned that the youths would be spaced out of programming and the students were worried about shortened cafeteria and gym time.
At the Q072 campus in Rochdale — home to Catherine & Count Basie MS72, Redwood Middle School and PS Q993 — school administrators and the UFT also opposed a co-location. The school had to use dividers to split classrooms up for the three different educational institutions and students had to use different staircases to get their separate classrooms.
“The Board of Education says that there is room here,” Pecoraro said. “But there isn’t really room in these buildings because there is a new state law for smaller class sizes.”
Pecoraro said he had no problems with charter schools opening up at 100 sites, but they should get their own independent building.
“They are free to do so, just don’t rob our kids,” he added.
Gittens-Bridges shared Pecoraro’s sentiments.
“To say that this is politically motivated is out of touch,” Gittens-Bridges said.
The Education Committee, except for Wilson who left the meeting early, voted to approve the resolution.
CB 13 District Manager Mark McMillan said the resolutions will be drafted and sent to the Legislature by the end of the week.
