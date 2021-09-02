Tariq Farid, the billionaire CEO and founder of Edible Arrangements International, flew in from Atlanta last week for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the first Eastern Queens location for the fresh fruit and chocolate bouquet and gift store.
“Our locations are opened by our franchisees,” said Farid. “It’s actually a local community member that approached us to develop a location here. We are a franchise company. We are all about the location. We are all about the franchisee. Queens — it doesn’t get better than Queens.”
Farid, 52, is also helping with the beautification efforts of the Eastern and Southeast Queens area by donating $2,000 to fix the site outside the Jamaica Van-Wyck subway entrance, an effort spearheaded by the Rev. Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle, the executive director of the South East Queens Chamber of Commerce.
“When you have a business and the community takes care of you through that business, you have to take care of that community,” said Farid. “One of the traditions that is in our family is that you don’t just take care of your customer, you have to take care of the area. Don’t complain about it, do something about it. If we can’t give time, which is the most valuable, give money.”
The Springfield Gardens Edible Arrangements is actually located at the edge of Laurelton at 219-25 North Conduit Ave. and is owned by Ali Baig, 22, who donated $1,000 toward the beautification efforts at the subway station.
“I’m just really excited to give back to the community and it means a lot to have everyone here,” said Baig. “We donated $1,000 and we plan on donating more, but we are looking at certain areas we would like to beautify as well ... On a small local level, I own the store and I will be able to give back to the communities on a different level. I know other companies might say a lot, but Edible gives us the opportunity in working in a franchise system where each individual has the power to give back on their own.”
Lord Marcelle was thrilled the SEQCOC was able to help usher a new business into the community — one that also is willing to give back to the people who live there.
“He called me about the business,” said Lord Marcelle, “and I told him I need some help to fix up my community right there on the corner of Van Wyck and Linden. I need some help to landscape that area. He said, ‘Yes. We will help you.’”
Lord Marcelle wants any corporation that is coming into Southeast and Eastern Queens to also care about the area it is investing in by improving it.
“We are starting a movement,” said Lord Marcelle. “We are not going to settle anymore for the untended areas. There is too much garbage and our children have to walk these paths. I live here.”
Lord Marcelle, a Trinidad native, came to the U.S. 20 years ago, but got tired of seeing the illegal dumping going on in Jamaica and throughout Southeast Queens. She thinks that the hardworking staff at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill should be able to use the green space surrounding the subway station without being fearful of derelicts who she feels have taken over the area.
“We are not going to put up with it anymore,” said Lord Marcelle. “When you beautify the community property values go up, the children are a little bit safer and there are more smiles ... now I’m taking it to corporate America and the politicians and they are going to help us.”
Lord Marcelle founded SEQCOC in 2014 and hopes to raise $100,000 to have the small park area surrounding the Van Wyck subway station beautified by December. At the end of the Edible Arrangments’ grand opening, the SEQCOC’s board of directors unanimously voted Baig into the chamber.
“The Baigs are committed to our community in Southeast Queens and that is exhilarating,” said Lord Marcelle about Ali and his parents, Farrukh and Bushra Baig, who were present at the event in Edible Arrangements shirts.
Redeveloping the space will be engineer Jean-Hans Fülcher.
“I came with a master proposal for redesigning the public park to do something for the essential workers where they can relax,” said Fülcher, 54 an internationally renowned designer. “Beautification is necessary for the area, especially after Covid-19. Being outside after being in the trenches is essential. You need fresh air. Having something nice to look at uplifts the spirit.”
Fülcher, who was born in Haiti and lives in Laurelton, won design awards from LUXlife Magazine in 2019 and 2021, but because of Covid-19, he was not able to compete for 2020.
“I’ve been living in Queens for years,” said Fülcher. “It’s going to go up. Things are going to get better and better. It’s going to get back on track.”
Fülcher intends to call the site above the station the Southeast Queens Essential Workers Pavilion.
