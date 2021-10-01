The Edge School of the Arts, a dance school that was previously located in Laurelton, has found a new building to call home, the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. and it will begin registration for its 26 season, which starts Oct. 2, on Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. there.
When the government shutdown in March 2020 because of Covid-19, the dance school took a big hit, but now it has regrouped and has started a fruitful partnership with JCAL, according to its Artistic Director Kerri Edge.
“We’ve had a long and mutually beneficial relationship with JCAL and its leaders for many, many years,” said Edge in a statement. “We’ve provided workshops and cultural programming for JCAL and in turn they have been generous with allowing us to utilize their amazing space for performances and events. Joining forces to serve the Southeast Queens community makes perfect sense.”
JCAL interim Executive Director Leonard Jacobs concurred.
“We’re delighted to advance ESOTA’s longstanding ties to JCAL through this new agreement on studio space, office space and a space for ESOTA’s boutique,” Jacobs said in a statement. “A legendary arts provider in Southeast Queens, ESOTA’s presence within our institution will raise the bar in the community for more than dance instruction, but through myriad other cultural opportunities that ESOTA can uniquely provide.”
The announcement for its new facility was at the Harvest Room in Downtown Jamaica earlier this month at a ground breaking that included Jacobs; JCAL interim Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench; Edge’s mother Beverly Edge and her sisters Wendy Edge and Donna Edge-Rachell, all of ESOTA Management; and CEO Melva Miller of the Association for a Better New York, a collective of stakeholders throughout the Empire State dedicated toward improving the quality of life in the state, said the ESOTA artistic director to the Queens Chronicle. State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) also attended the joyous event, which included a balloon release above the arts center.
Downtown Jamaica was already like a second home to the Edge family, according to the artistic director. The Bernice Johnson Cultural Arts Center was near the Merrick Boulevard 165th Bus Terminal and Beverly was an early student of the center and would take her daughters with her to the dance studio.
“We basically lived at dancing school, and therefore spent our lives on ‘the Avenue,’” said Donna. “The library, Blimpies, Margherita’s Pizza, The Colosseum, VIM, Gertz Mall were our stomping grounds. Downtown Jamaica holds great memories for us and we’re excited to be coming back home.”
Parents who are not able to sign their kids up in-person can register them online at bit.ly/ESOTAOnline so that they can receive instruction from Brice Vick, the creative director for singer Ashanti; Omar Edwards, a tapper who was in the play “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk”; David “Sincere” Aiken, a celebrity choreographer; and Arturo Miyaki-Mugler Lyons, the winner of season two of HBO Max’s “Legendary,” a reality ballroom competition.
To further celebrate, ESOTA will have a musical presentation at the Laurelton West Playground at 119-99 238 St. in Cambria Heights on Oct. 29 (7 p.m.), Oct. 30 (2 and 7 p.m.) and Oct. 31 (2 p.m.). Tickets for the event can be found on eventbrite.com.
“This agreement comes at a perfect moment for JCAL,” said interim Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench. “ESOTA’s reputation will complement our growing list of performing and visual arts classes and programs that JCAL will offer in 2022 — our 50th anniversary year.”
