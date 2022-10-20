More than a dozen members of the United Neighbors Civic Association of Jamaica came out to speak with the Chronicle about the trouble they had in getting a patch of overgrown shrubbery removed from a piece of land on 154th Street near 137th Avenue in Springfield Gardens. Residents say some had been using the cover to perform nefarious activities, including drug use and sexual acts.
Joyce Denny, president of the civic association, organized a meeting with Community Board 12 and the Office of Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) for last Saturday to address the issue of the patch of greenery, which Denny said caused the corner to look like a “jungle,” along with other problems plaguing the neighborhood, including deteriorating roadways.
Workers from the city Department of Sanitation’s Lot Cleaning Unit were sent to trim the weeds and vines early Friday morning, the day before the meeting. Residents said the sanitation workers told them that such work was no longer in their scope of responsibility.
“It made, as the residents were saying, it made them feel like they did not want to do this for us,” Denny said. “It’s obvious why it’s happening now. I beg the question: What’s after this? Is it going to be cut again? Or are we going to have to go through the same thing?”
A spokesperson for the department said DSNY enforcement and derelict vehicle teams “will monitor this area for respective issues,” though the agency did not shed light on why the workers might have passed the buck on ownership of future cleanups.
The shrubbery, the remnants of which appeared to be a type of bamboo, was cut down to the nub, but not uprooted.
Paul Toney, a resident in the area and a father of four, said he and his boys have trimmed the space twice since they had last seen city employees work on the area, some eight years ago.
“It’s an eyesore,” he said. “You look out your door and you see weeds.”
“It brings a lot of garbage,” fellow resident Jonathan Turner added. “You got tons of animals in there. You don’t know what’s in there, you don’t know what’s being deposited in there.”
Residents say they have received the runaround in determining to whom the land belongs. The warehouse facing away from the neighborhood says the space belongs to the city, and vice versa.
Either way, they hope to see a permanent solution in the form of pavement.
“As long as the grass is there with the roots underneath, it’ll grow right back,” Toney said.
