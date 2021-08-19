After some phone calls by the Queens Chronicle and complaints by activist Aracelia Cook of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, the city’s Department of Sanitaton has cleaned up a lot of illegally dumped garbage that was near the Van Wyck Expressway in Southeast Queens.
“Unfortunately, some of the areas you listed are frequent sites of illegal dumping, a frustration for us and for local residents,” said Vincent Gragnani, a spokesman for the DSNY.
Sanitation was able to address the garbage found at Foch Boulevard and 168th Road, 109th Avenue and the Van Wyck, 135th Avenue and 140th Street, and 135th Avenue and North Conduit Avenue.
While Foch Boulevard is not typically a site for illegal dumping, the DSNY found litter in the area and observed a major construction project going on.
“We remind New Yorkers that they have a legal and moral responsibility to put litter in its proper place. We pick up residential trash from homes across the five boroughs every day —there’s no need to take it anywhere and create unsafe, unsightly streets for others,” added Gragnani.
Cook was happy to see the area cleaned up.
“I’m glad to see it get done,” said Cook.
The DSNY has enforcement units to combat illegal dumping, but it relies on residents to call 311 or visit its Illegal Dumping page under Services on its website, which has further information on tips and awards.
The agency has already upped its surveillance in troublesome sites in Brooklyn, which resulted in cleanups, 49 summonses, 16 vehicle impounds, higher-level enforcement actions and an arrest, according to Gragnani.
“We hope that this increase in enforcement — and potentially others in the five boroughs in the coming weeks — will prompt all residents and businesses to follow the rules.”
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.