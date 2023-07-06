Drunk drag racer sentenced to prison

A man who was responsible for the death of a healthcare worker due to drag racing drunk in Kew Garden Hills, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, was sentenced concurrently to seven years in prison for manslaughter and two to six years for assault on Thursday. The defendant’s prison sentence is to be followed by two years of post-release supervision, according to the Office of District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Alamin Ahmed, 25, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the charges in May, and co-defendant Mir Fahmid, 25, of Jamaica, pleaded guilty to similar charges, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.
In the early morning of Nov. 20, 2020, the defendants left the latter’s birthday party in Brooklyn and drove to a gas station on Main Street and Union Turnpike in Kew Garden Hills, according to the DA’s office. Rather than parting ways after gassing up, the defendants were seen on surveillance video footage lining their cars up side by side at a red light and then racing down Union Turnpike once the signal turned green.
The two men sped through two red lights as the victim, Daniel Crawford, 52, was driving southbound on Parsons Boulevard heading to work at nearby NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Hillcrest.
Crawford, who was driving a Toyota, was T-boned at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike by a silver Mercedes-Benz driven by Ahmed and a red Honda Accord driven by Fahmid, both of which were traveling at more than 90 miles per hour, prosecutors said.
Crawford, a lab technician, suffered an internal decapitation and was rushed to the hospital where he worked to the dismay of his colleagues, and was pronounced dead, reported NBC New York. An internal decapitation is the severing of the ligaments connecting the spine to the skull.
Police at the scene took Ahmed, who showed signs of intoxication near his disabled car, into custody. A breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol level was .094 percent, above the DWI threshold of .08 percent.
Fahmid fled the scene and was arrested two years later, according to Katz’s office.
“These men used the streets of Queens as a racetrack with tragic consequences: A healthcare worker going in to start his shift in the midst of the pandemic lost his life,” Katz said in a statement. “These two men are being held accountable for their deadly recklessness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.