Police are investigating a murder that took place on the edge of Queens Village and St. Albans on Francis Lewis Boulevard and 111th Avenue on May 15 at 4:16 a.m. within the 113th Precinct.
“There are no arrests,” said a spokeswoman for the police. “It is still an active investigation.”
The victim was a 26-year-old male who was shot in the torso and found by police in the driver’s seat of an Acura sedan, according to the NYPD. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica, where he was declared dead.
Police said they were able to determine over the weekend that the victim was at 199-14 Hollis Ave. in St. Albans with three additional adult passengers earlier in the day and in the course of driving he was shot.
It is unknown who shot the driver of the vehicle and the victim’s family had not been notified as of Monday of his passing, according to the NYPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips to nypdcrimestoppers.com. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Naeisha Rose
