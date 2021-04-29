Police are still investigating the beating in Jamaica that left an Uber driver hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday morning.
The attack took place at about 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 138th Street in the 103rd Precinct.
The NYPD said the 41-year-old victim had been in a verbal dispute with an unidentified person when he was struck in the head with a glass bottle.
Reports published in the New York Post and Daily News said the man was set upon by as many as seven attackers, none of whom had been identified or arrested as of Tuesday.
EMS personnel transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by sending a tweet to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
