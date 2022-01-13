DreamChasers, a free SHSAT prep program going into its fifth year, has a Feb. 5 application deadline. The afterschool program helps underrepresented and low-income middle school students get into top high schools.
In addition to tutoring in mathematics and aiding with reading comprehension, the program pairs students up with mentors, according to Jason Clark, co-founder of DreamChasers. That portion of the program was not fully utilized because of Covid-19 last year, but he hopes to bring it back.
“We make sure to partner our kids with mentors who are in areas that they are interested in — like if they want to be a doctor, we partner them with a physician,” said Clark, a lawyer. The program will be accepting 15 students for in-person sessions at the SUNY Queens Educational Opportunity Center located at 158-29 Archer Ave. in Jamaica and another 15 virtually, according to Clark. Classes are on Fridays (4:30 to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
Students got into Bronx Science, Brooklyn Tech, the High School of American Studies at Lehman College, Manhattan High School for Math and Science, Beacon High School and Townsend Harris High School, said the co-founder.
In the summer there will also be STEAM courses, said Clark.
“We want them to have exposure to those things early,” said Clark. “The name DreamChasers comes from my favorite Langston Hughes poem ... ‘What happens to a dreamed deferred?’”
DreamChasers’ partner for the program is Khan’s Tutorial, a tutoring academy.
Parents can sign their children up for the program via the QR Code above.
