The race for the Democratic nomination in the 31st Assembly District has six candidates and is taking place under the shadow of a pandemic that has turned normal political campaigning on its ear.
The seat has been vacant since Jan. 1 when former Assemblywoman Michele Titus was sworn in as a judge.
But with the primary on June 23, all contenders reached by the Chronicle would probably agree with the sentiment expressed by candidate Richard David last Friday.
“There are no weekends three weeks before the primary,” said David, a district leader who is the party-endorsed candidate. “You can’t take anything for granted. If anything, you have to be even more aggressive.”
Khaleel Anderson, a member of Community Board 14 in the Rockaways, already is on the November ballot on the Working Families Party line, yet he also is not looking past June 23.
“My main focus now is making sure to call people and make sure we get good turnout from the base,” Anderson told the Chronicle. “That’s it. We have the best message.”
Anderson said food security, along with healthcare, are the top issues he has been hearing from voters.
Lisa George, who is a staffer for state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), said she has been seeing both issues up close.
Her family and friends have been affected by the coronavirus. And her campaign has participated in a number of food pantry giveaway efforts. David and Anderson also have been active on food pantry events.
George also has been involved in the community response to the death of George Floyd, and said she will look for legislation that she can sponsor or support to deal with police brutality cases.
“My son is 17, and some people look at him for the color of his skin and what he is wearing,” she said. “This can’t happen again.”
Derrick DeFlorimonte, a member of Community Board 14, also has had his campaign impacted by COVID-19, but in a slightly different way — a medic in the Army National Guard, he was deployed for several weeks to help deal with the crisis.
“That interrupted campaigning and fundraising,” he said.
DeFlorimonte has been getting questions on how to vote in the time of COVID-19, and wants to make sure people know all of their options, and how they work.
“A lot of people have never voted by mail before,” he said. “We want to make sure people know they can vote by mail. The polls also will be open with proper social distancing.” But he also has been reminding voters that they cannot do both.
The Chronicle was unable to reach candidates Shea Uzoigwe, a former Sanders staffer, or Tavia Blakley, a former staffer for Titus, for this story.
As for fundraising, David has the lead with a reported $58,475 left in the bank in his 32-day pre-primary report.
“I’m proud that I have raised more money than my opponents combined. And I’m proud of where that money has come from,’ he said, including small donations from residents, labor unions and other sources.
Uzoigwe’s last report, filed in January, listed $27,658 still available.
Anderson’s 32-day pre-primary report stated that he has $16,134 on hand.
The most recent reports for George and DeFlorimonte saw noticeable increases in activity since their January filings.
George received more than $9,000 in the latest cycle, and was able to spend more than $8,000. She reported $3,178 in the bank.
“I’m new to this,” George said. “As I’m getting better versed in campaigning and building my team, we’ve been getting more support.”
DeFlorimonte, after his enforced time on the bench, raised more than $5,700 in the latest cycle and reported $7,504 left.
Blakley reported a closing balance of $2,195.
The winner on June 23 will face off against Republican Joseph Cullina in the general election on Nov. 3, with Anderson on the WFP line whether he wins the Democratic primary or not.
The seat in Albany will remain vacant until after he general election.
