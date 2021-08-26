The city Department of Transportation held two open houses last week in Jamaica to reach out to the community as it showcased how it intends to improve busways and transportation speeds at the Jamaica and Archer avenue corridors.
“This project came out of the mayor’s Better Buses initiative,” said Andrew Arcese, a borough planner at DOT, as he pointed to slides that depicted how the agency wants to improve transportation and what to expect.
The Better Buses Action Plan is focused on improving bus speeds citywide by 25 percent and reversing downward ridership trends, according to the agency.
“We did Merrick Boulevard last year and we are doing Jamaica and Archer this year,” said Arcese.
Last year, Mayor de Blasio announced during the pandemic that the city would add 20 miles of busway and bus lanes throughout the five boroughs, including one on a 6.4-mile stretch of Merrick Boulevard. After his June 2020 announcement, residents had four months to adjust to parking loss and those unaware of the expansion were susceptible to ticketing because of bus cameras.
Both the MTA and Transportation Alternatives say Merrick Boulevard was not proposed as a priority corridor, unlike the far busier Archer Avenue, which has a higher ridership and is located near York College, the Sutphin Boulevard Long Island Railroad Station and the E/J/Z subway lines.
“We started with some outreach last summer,” said Arcese. “We had some feedback and were asked to take a step back and dig a little deeper. That is what we did and we are here right now.”
The two bus corridors are the busiest in the city and 300,000 straphangers use them daily, according to Arcese.
“They are important to the entire bus network in Queens, but also even further in the Bronx, Brooklyn and even Long Island,” he said. “Archer Avenue buses go throughout Southeast Queens and Jamaica Avenue buses go all over.”
When buses in Southeast Queens get delayed going to or from their first or last stop that could delay the other buses throughout the city and increase traffic and turnaround time when the bus has to go in the opposite direction, according to the borough planner.
“The speeds for buses on Archer are 5.7 to 6 mph and a little under 5 mph in Jamaica,” said Arcese. “This clearly shows a need for improvement.”
On Jamaica Avenue from Sutphin Boulevard to 168th Street and crossing over Parsons Boulevard to 161st Street, the DOT wants to move the bus lane from the curb to the main road to improve bus speeds and truck loading times, said Arcese. The agency also wants to increase pedestrian space. Drivers, including those with ride share companies, won’t be able to use those routes, but will have to take a left turn onto a local road.
“You are expected to make a turn,” said Arcese. There will be an exception for Access-A-Ride vans that have their namesake on the vehicle.
On Archer, drivers will be allowed to go eastbound on 150th Street to 153rd Street, but must make a left turn at the latter street. From 153rd Street to 160th there will be buses only on the avenue, according to Arcese.
Candace Prince-Modeste, a Springfield Gardens resident, is against what the DOT has done to Merrick Boulevard. She says there is a 24-hour bus lane because of the lack of communication about what residents actually need and there is now bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southeast Queens, while the initial problem of abandoned vehicles that are double-parked by auto body shops remains unsolved. She foresees that as the future of the both the Archer and Jamaica plans.
“I feel like with a lot of these projects there is a disconnect with what the DOT and the MTA wants and what the residents want.”
Prince-Modeste has created a petition to change the bus lane from 24-hours to focus on increasing bus times during rush hour times instead, so that drivers who are near Merrick Boulevard do not have to deal with excessive ticketing since most are city employees who are working at home because of Covid-19 and do not have to come through Jamaica or Archer to get into Manhattan. Her goal is to have 1,000 signatures to raise awareness about the problems on Merrick and she hopes for a better outcome for Downtown Jamaica. Currently, she has 847 signatures.
“The changes don’t make sense to me when the bus ridership is not back,” said Prince-Modeste.
Richard David, a Democratic district leader in Assembly District 31, agrees with Prince-Modeste about Merrick and sees the same outcome happening in Downtown Jamaica.
“I’m surprised that the bus lane is 24-hours,” said David. “I assumed that they would make it for peak hours of travel because there is so many cars and it is a two-lane road. Now they made it into a two-lane road to accommodate the bus lanes. There is so much traffic from the bus lanes and they need to relook at that.”
It takes 15 to 20 minutes to get through a couple of blocks, according to David.
“That is what it is like now and they are expanding it,” said David. “I think it is important to have dedicated bus lanes. I don’t think we should compromise on that. I believe where we are right now, it would be appropriate if it was during peak hours ... We are a car-driving community and I think we have to find a balance.”
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said he wouldn’t sign off on what is going on at Jamaica and Archer unless there are improvements to Merrick Boulevard to fix the traffic problems.
“We have to take the nuances of Southeast Queens into consideration,” said Miller. “The hours of operation is number one ... Why do you need a bus lane if it is only coming every 20 minutes?”
Miller does not want punitive traffic cameras in Downtown Jamaica, because it has resulted in residents who live near Merrick Boulevard from checking out businesses there.
