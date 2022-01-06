A group of friends and local DJ’s, Scott McKenzie – DJ SM, Vincent Bracey – DJ Vin B, and Larry Wilson – DJ House, sought out to use music as a platform to give back to children in their community this holiday season.
They hosted a 12 hour virtual DJ-Thon and successfully raised over $4000 from friends and family for Toys for Hospitalized Children. Their contribution brought happiness and healing to children spending the holidays at Kings County Medical Center in Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, NYC Hospitals in Queens, and Children's Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx.
This DJ-Thon was hosted in partnership with Toys for Hospitalized Children: A heartfelt organization that brings happiness to children grappling with illness. WHY? Because happy kids heal faster!
DJ SM, the event coordinator, said, "We reached out to friends and family to support our cause and the work of this meaningful organization and they jumped on the opportunity to partner with us."
"We are so grateful for all the good in our lives we wanted to brighten the day of sick children in the hospital", DJ House
“We’re thrilled to partner with professionals within our community and find unique ways to help sick children.” Said JJ Hecht, the President of the charity. “These DJ’s are truly kind and amazing folks who DJ’d for 12 hour to bring awareness to our cause. Their care has brought tremendous respite and happiness to children who sadly must spend the holidays in the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.