May is Healthy Vision Month and to help constituents keep the windows into their soul healthy, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fair will be held at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 114-44 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.
The fair will be in the area facing the church’s parking lot, according to Williams’ office.
Along with the free food and other giveaways, Dr. Daniel Laroche, a clinical associate professor of ophthalmology, and his team will provide glaucoma tests at no charge.
Approximately 37 million adults in America have conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, all of which can cause visual impairment or blindness, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
All who are interested in attending the health fair are asked to register in advance online at healthfaird27.eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.