Borough Patrol Queens South Det. Tanya Duhaney was presented with a proclamation from the office of state Sen. Leroy Comrie and a gift box from Hampton Gourmet at the Queens Chronicle’s End of Year Blessings event at King Manor last Saturday.
The event originally was to include the end-of-year blessings and a holiday shopping event featuring local vendors, but the shopping was postponed to Dec. 10 due to rain. The blessings went on as scheduled, performed by Catherine Collins Donohoe.
Among those celebrating with Duhaney, center right, were Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn, left, Sgt. James Clark, Latoya LeGrand, Officer Janelle Flemens, Community Board 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick, Officer Jose Severino, Derrick Davis from Comrie’s office and Assemblymember Vivian Cook.
The shopping event will be held at the manor from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Sean Okula
