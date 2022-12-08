Designer opens Jamaica location

Fashion designer La’Daska Mechell celebrated the opening of the Jamaica location of her apparel manufacturing company at an event on Friday.
The company aims to help small businesses looking to launch an apparel line, walking them through the manufacturing process from design to production. It offers minimums of 30 garments per style per color, lower than competitors, according to Mechell.
Previously located in Long Island City, Mechell moved into her new location on 161st Street between Jamaica and 90th avenues last month. She is seen above, center, with Jasmine Metivier, left, and Soleil.
— Sean Okula
