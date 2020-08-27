Saturday, Aug. 22 was a fatal day for two motorcyclists in Eastern Queens, according to police.
The first crash occurred in the early hours of the morning in Queens Village. Michael Roach of St. Albans was driving his 2012 BMW motorcycle southbound on the Cross Island Parkway at 4:30 a.m. and was approaching 109th Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike.
Officers from the 105th Precinct found the 31-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the head and body. EMS responded and transported the male to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Later the same day at nearly 9 p.m., a 27-year-old male, whose identification has not been released by police, was driving a motorized dirt bike southbound on Francis Lewis Boulevard near 192nd Street in Bayside at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a Jeep SUV.
Officers from the 111th Precinct responded to find the 27-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head and body. EMS responded and transported the male to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old man, remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected at this time.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating both accidents.
