Construction is anticipated to begin this fall 2021 on the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza, which is located at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue near Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas.
The temporary, 11,000-square-foot space will have a facelift and become a permanent fixture in Downtown Jamaica, according to Shoshana Khan, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Design and Construction.
The purpose of the project is to “accommodate the heavy flow of pedestrian traffic as it is located in a major transit and commercial hub,” according to Khan. The plaza “will feature enhanced safety measurements along with a fully reconstructed street.”
One of the three proposed designs depicts improvements to the Parsons Boulevard Streetscape, which included repairs to the concrete curb and sidewalk. It also illustrated additional planters, benches, newly planted trees and tree pit guards.
A second design from the DDC had a ground-level view looking south from Jamaica Avenue that depicted new LinkNYC kiosks, new lighting and movable tables and chairs.
“To make it easier for pedestrians to access and navigate through this street, the median on Parson Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue will be extended to shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross the street and the red bricks and pavers will be replaced with asphalt,” said Khan.
A third design from DDC with an aerial view looking north from Archer Avenue also depicted bike stands and gave a fuller interpretation of how the finished plaza, which is also near the EJZ subway station, would appear.
The project is a part of the city’s Jamaica NOW Action Plan, a $153 million neighborhood revitalization initiative that Mayor de Blasio, former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and the city’s Economic Development Corp. announced in 2015.
“Funding for the project also comes as part of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and additional funding was received from Council Member I. Daneek Miller,” said Khan.
In fiscal year 2015, Miller (D-St. Albans) allocated $377,000 for wayfinding and safety improvements toward the project, according to Jalissa Quigley, a spokeswoman from his office.
Jamaica NOW allocated $153 million, $10 million of which comes from the state’s Downtown Jamaica Revitalization Initiative.
The five in-ground trees planted for the capital project are presumed to be maintained by the city’s Parks Department, according to Khan. Movable planters installed by the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District after construction will be maintained by JCBID.
One informational open house was held on Aug. 18 so that the DOT can get community feedback on the proposal and a second one is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. at King Manor Museum.
To learn more about the open house contact the Queens Borough DOT Commissioner’s Office by phone at (212) 839-2510 or email at aarcese@dot.nyc.gov.
