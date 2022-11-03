It was anything but a peaceful Sunday in Jamaica.
At 1:48 p.m., police responded to a call of three people shot at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, near the LIRR train station. Police say all three victims — two men and a woman — sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Per the Citizen app, officers recovered a blue jacket being worn by the suspect, meaning he would have last been known wearing a black hoodie, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and black-and-purple sneakers. He is a 5-foot, 8-inch Black man and was last seen making a left on foot on 144th Place and Jamaica Avenue.
Less than three hours later, police responded to a call of a 16-year-old male shot twice in the abdomen several blocks east, at 89-38 165 St. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment.
Per the Citizen app, the suspect fled the scene traveling northbound on 165th Street in a four-door white Infiniti.
No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing. Police did not provide insight on whether the incidents are believed to be related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.