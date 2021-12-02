The Dawoodi Bohras of New York, a Muslim community originating from India, held a parade in St. Albans on Thanksgiving that coincided with the birthday of their spiritual leader — His Holiness Dr. Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin — on Nov. 25.
The parade started at Pineville Lane, which is where the Dawoodi Bohras local imam, Huvaifa Nomani, resides — and then continued on to Springfield Boulevard from Merrick Boulevard to 131st Avenue, the site of their masjid (mosque), which is undergoing construction, according to the group’s spokesman, Taha Adib.
“We are a Muslim community that has been in Southeast Queens for over 20 years,” said Adib. “We celebrate his birthday every year.”
Adib is looking forward to the masjid, located at 131-24 Springfield Blvd., reopening so that the group can also continue their work serving members of the mosque and other people in the area through their community kitchen.
“We had a float, a band and banners,” said Adib about the parade.
Some of the tenets for the Dawoodi Bohras this year were patriotism, gratitude and maintaining one’s overall health, according to Adib.
The masjid is expected to open in spring 2022.
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.