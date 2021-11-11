New Zealander Harita Davies, 46, was the lone woman in the Sri Chinmoy Marathon, a race that totaled 3,100 miles and finished on midnight at Oct. 26 in Jamaica.
The race looped around Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School, located at 165-65 84 Ave., and lasted 52 days. Davies averaged 60 miles a day.
This was the third time that Davies finished the marathon, in which she placed fourth this year.
“It’s really difficult and a big challenge on your body,” Davies said in a statement. “As the weeks go by, you adapt and get stronger.”
She hopes to inspire others via the race.
“To make progress in our lives, we have to start somewhere,” Davies added.
