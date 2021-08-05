Tennille Williams, the daughter of slain Det. Keith Williams, will continue to honor her father’s legacy as a community leader as she revamps the scholarship fund named after him as a charity by kicking off a flag football event on Aug. 14.
The inaugural Detective Keith Williams Flag Football Kickoff and BBQ will be at 1 p.m. and will also have music and other games, according to Det. Patrick Blanc of the Community Affairs Division of the NYPD.
“We are doing this to honor Keith Williams,” said Blanc. “In 1989, he was transferring a prisoner along with his partner and the prisoner was able to get ahold of the cuff keys, uncuff himself and shoot him and his partner.”
Upwards of eight flag football teams are expected to play at the free barbecue hosted by the Detective Keith Williams Charitable Fund, according to Blanc, who has invited elected officials from Southeast Queens to the event, located at a park named after the slain father at the intersection of 172nd Street and Liberty Avenue in Jamaica.
“We got the Detective Keith Williams Park named after him in 2019,” said Williams, who took over the organization from her mother, Rita Williams, in July 2018. “This event is going to be an annual event. It will be used for the uplifting of the community and its children.”
Guests can bring their lounge chairs because there will be a full day of activities, according to Blanc.
“He was a big community activist that would play with the kids with football,” said Blanc.
Funds from the event will be used to support school supply giveaways, a basketball league, which is expected to start in October, and a double dutch league later this month, according to his daughter. Funds will also continue to go toward school scholarships.
“This will be for building up the community. My father was definitely a community legend, influential and my hero,” said Williams, about her dad who died when she was 12 on Nov. 13, 1989. “He was a leader. If I get to do maybe a quarter of what he has done, I think maybe I succeeded. I just want this charitable fund to continue and keep going.”
