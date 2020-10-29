The Daisy Scouts of Girls Scouts of Greater New York Council Troop 4154 spent time giving a fall spruce-up at Baisley Pond Park in South Jamaica on Oct. 24.
At left, Daisies Zoey, TeMeya and Sofia, along with parents and Troop Leader Iris Allen, clear a trail of litter and fallen leaves.
At center, Zoey, top, and Sofia are ready for their close-ups, tools of the trade in hand.
At right, top, Allen and her Daisies receive greetings from Kelly Doyle of the City Parks Foundation, while at right the Daisies are joined by proud family members.
The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation also helped to coordinate the morning’s activities.
