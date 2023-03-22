DA: 33 arrested in major gang takedown

Aamir Griffin, 14, was playing basketball with friends when he was shot to death, allegedly by a gang member who mistook him for rival.
On Dec. 31, Sean Vance, 26, was in a car on a busy Jamaica street when a man got out of a vehicle and shot him three times, killing him in the city’s last homicide of 2020.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD brass on Tuesday announced arrests in both cases as part of the take down of 33 alleged members of rival gangs in the Jamaica region. Katz’s office called it possibly the largest gang arrest in Queens history.
Katz and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, in a press release after the conference, said the arrests came after at least 22 shootings involving alleged members of the Money World gang and its rivals in the Local Trap Stars and Never Forget Loyalty gangs.
The string of attacks and revenge allegedly run from April 2019 to January of this year.
“Whether it was a young man playing basketball with friends, a schoolteacher walking his dog, or a mother running out for milk for her children, we have seen law-abiding New Yorkers peacefully going about their business killed by mindless gang gun violence. We must do absolutely everything we can to get illegal firearms off of our streets. It is why the work of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Unit and my Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau is critically important.”
“The people of New York City are safer because of the meticulous investigation and sustained effort of the NYPD officers and Queens prosecutors involved in this important case,” Sewell said. “Our pledge is always to achieve justice for crime victims and to hold violent gang members who undermine public safety accountable for their crimes.”
Five of the suspects were charged with murder and other charges and face 25 years to life in prison. Fourteen were charged with attempted murder while 28 are facing conspiracy charges. While one defendant faces as little as one to three years, the rest are looking at various sentences ranging from 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.
Those charged with two counts of second degree murder include Tymirh Bey-Foster, 20, of Springfield Gardens; Sean Brown, 20, of Baisley Park; Jokai Coy, 18, of South Jamaica; Justin Harvey, 20, of Brooklyn; and Joel Lewis, 19, of South Jamaica.
All are alleged members or associates of Money World. Other alleged members or associates charged on various counts include Dafina Bey, 40, of Springfield Gardens; Terence Burt, 21, of South Jamaica; Shaun Elliot, 18, of Woodhaven; Laquan Hardy-King, 20, of Rochdale Village; Dijon Marquis, 19, of Springfield Gardens; Tyseam McRae, 21, of South Jamaica; Tavion Scott, 20, of Fresh Meadows; Jadyn Skinner, 18, of St. Albans; and Gift Vasquez, 19, of Woodhaven.
Alleged members and associates of the Local Trap Stars facing charges include Ahmel Adison, 20, of Brooklyn; Jarrod Burt, 19, of Chesapeake, Va.; Elijah Cowan, 19, of Baisley Park; Jahnoi Dawkins, 19, of Brooklyn; Chance Goode, 20 of South Jamaica; Caolynn Griffin, 20, of Baisley Park; Evekiel Johnson. 22, of Baisley Park; Khavel Johnson, 20, of Springfield Gardens; Alihosene Kamara, 20, of South Jamaica; Shermel McCallum, 18, of South Jamaica; Lenny Nazon, 21, of Queens Village; Malachi Parham, 21, of Charlotte, NC; Steven Raphael, 29, of Elmont, LI; Kingsley Ruffin, 22, and Kobe Ruffin, 19, both of South Jamaica; Zaire Rush, 18, of South Jamaica; and Anthony Thompson, 22, of Jersey City, NJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.